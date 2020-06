Sony Corp. this week began holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the Sin, Dead Island Definitive Edition, Outlast 2, What Remains of Edith Finch, Tales of Zestiria, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, Horizon Chase Turbo, 11-11 Memories Retold, and Sine Mora EX.

The sale ends June 24.