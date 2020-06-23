Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 4-Day sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a 4-Day Sale.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 3, Civilization VI, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Trials of Mana, Team Sonic Racing, Devil May Cry 5, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Judgement, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and Resident Evil: Origins Collection.

The sale ends June 26.