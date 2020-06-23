Assetto Corsa Competizione drifts to PS4, Xbox One

505 Games this week released Assetto Corsa Competizione released to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

Developed by Kunos Simulazioni, Assetto Corsa Competizione is a simulation racing title and the Official GT World Challenge game.

It contains official cars, tracks, drivers, teams and the Spa 24hr race in single and multiplayer modes.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine 4 to render day and night races, weather conditions, motion capture animations, and tyre and aerodynamic models.