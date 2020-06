Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Free to Play Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select DLC for the Xbox One by up to 50 percent off.

Discounted DLC include the Apex Legends Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack, Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack, DC Universe Online Starter Pack, Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1, and SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2020.

The sale is valid until June 22.