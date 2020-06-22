Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to challenge Min Min

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the Min Min DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.

Min Min is a ramen employee from ARMS. The fighter can punch each extended ARM individually. Min Min, the Spring Stadium stage, and 18 new music tracks are included in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass at $24.99 or Challenger Pack 6 at $5.99 and will be sold June 29.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will include five additional fighters in development.

In addition, new Mii fighter costumes including Ninjara from ARMS, Heihachi, Callie & Marie from the Splatoon series and Vault Boy will be sold June 29.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the fighting franchise that includes characters from all prior Super Smash Bros. titles, in addition to Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid.

Updates include faster combat, new attacks, new items, and new defensive options.

Modes include Classic Mode, Stamina Battle, Final Smash Meter, Squad Strike, Tourney Mode, Smashdown, and Training.

The final game includes 4-player and 8-player battles, and is compatible with all Super Smash Bros. series amiibo, including new Inking, Ridley, and Daisy amiibo products.