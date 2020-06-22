Mac computers to transition to Apple silicon

Apple Inc. this week at WWDC announced that Mac computers will transition to Apple silicon from Intel Corp. chipsets.

The company will release its first Apple CPU-based Mac by the end of 2020. It said it will concurrently sell new Intel CPU-based Mac hardware.

The transition will allow the company to establish a common architecture across all Apple products and offer increased performance in computing and graphics processing in new Mac computers. The transition from Intel to Apple silicon will take about two years.

Apple said Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are running native on Apple silicon and will be available Day 1. Third-party apps like Microsoft Corp.’s Office and Adobe Inc.’s Photoshop are also running native on Apple silicon.

Rosetta 2 will translate non-native apps to the new hardware.

Apple this week will launch a Universal App Quick Start Program, which includes a Mac development system based on the A12Z Bionic CPU, to help developers get started with the transition.

The latest MacOS, Big Sur, includes technologies like Xcode 12 and Universal 2 application binaries to facilitate native app creation for new Macs with Apple silicon.