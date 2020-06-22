Apple previews iOS 14

Apple Inc. this week previewed iOS 14 at WWDC.

iOS 14 will include Widgets for live app data on the Home Screen, Picture in Picture functionality to play video while using other apps, Messages with inline replies and mentions, and a new Translate app to translate text and live spoken conversations.

Other features include the new App Library to organize all apps according to category to eliminate endless screens, Guides in Maps, on-device dictation, and a compact Siri UI.

Finally iOS 14 will include a new call notification for uninterrupted usage from incoming phone calls.

iOS 14 will be released in 2020.