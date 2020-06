Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Platforming Paradise Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Dead Cells, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Pikuniku, Guacamelee! 2 Complete, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Valfaris, Poi, and Verlet Swing.

The sale is valid until June 22.