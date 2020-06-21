PSN holds Retro & Remasters Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Remasters & Retro Sale for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Remasters & Retro Sale discounts titles by up to 54 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Metal Slug XX, Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition, Shenmue I and II, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle, Cel Damage HD, Shining Resonance Refrain, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and The Last Blade 2.

The sale ends July 1.