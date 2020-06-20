Minecraft Dungeons builds No. 15 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft Dungeons to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, PC ranked as a beste-selling title for the month of May at U.S. retail.

For the month, Minecraft Dungeons ranked as the No. 15 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition is sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition is sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.