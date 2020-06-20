Cyberpunk 2077 to hack PS4, Xbox One, PC in Nov.

CD PROJEKT RED this week said it will release Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC Nov. 19.

The title was scheduled to be sold Sept. 17.

The developer cited game additional development time to balance game mechanics and fix bugs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title will include V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

A key character, Johnny Silverhand, is played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves provided his voice, appearance, and full-motion body capture for the character.