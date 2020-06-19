Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition No. 14 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in May at U.S. retail.

For the month, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ranked as the No. 14 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

The title includes updated graphics, an improved battle HUD and menus, more than 90 remastered tracks, and an all-new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected.

Released to the Wii in 2012, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the RPG entry.

The title chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiona.