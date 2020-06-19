Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 detailed

Insomniac Games this week detailed Spider-Man: Miles Morales for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The developer said the title is set a year after the events of Spider-Man in which a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out.

The title is said to include a new story, new set pieces, new villains, and unique quests.

It added that the game will include a full story arc and compared the title to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a stand-alone side story from the Uncharted franchise.

The final game is said to include near-instant load times, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and improved shading.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new third-person action adventure title in the superhero franchise.

The previous title, Spider-Man, was released to the PS4 in 2018.

It will be sold holiday 2020.