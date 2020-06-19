Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deploys

Samsung this week released the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, a new mid-range handset with 5G functionality, at T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy A71 includes a 6.7-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400), Snapdragon 765 chipset, rear quad camera setup (64MP, 12MP ultra wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth), 32MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast-Charging, 6GM RAM, and 128GB storage at $599.99.

It will be sold at AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and additional carriers later this summer.