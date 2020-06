Retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a 1-Day Sale that discounts Apple Inc.’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro by up to $1,300.

This week, customers can purchase select MacBook Pro 15.4-inch SKUs”> at up to $1,110 off or $1,300 off.

Eligible products include the MacBook Pro 15.4-inch with Touch Bar, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X, 1TB SSD SKU, and the MacBook Pro 15.4-inch with Touch Bar, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20, 1TB SSD SKU.

The sale concludes June 19.