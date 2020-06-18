Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection drops to Steam

SNK Corp. this week released Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection to Steam.

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection contains seven Samurai Shodown titles including Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special and Samurai Shodown V Perfect.

Samurai Shodown V Perfect, an unreleased final title for the Neo Geo, includes new story elements and endings.

The collection includes online matching and rollback netcode for all seven titles. In addition, the title includes a Museum Mode for art, music, and developr interviews.

PS4 and Nintendo Switch SKUs will be sold July 28.