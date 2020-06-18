Samsung G9, G7 Odyssey PC gaming monitors to deploy in July

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week said the Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors will be sold July 13.

New products include the 49-inch G9 model, and the 32-inch and 27-inch G7 monitors.

The G9 features DQHD 5120 x 1440 resolution and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness, while the G7 includes QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution and 600 cd/m2 peak brightness.

Monitors will include 1ms response time, 240hz RapidCurve, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4.

The G9 gaming monitor will sell at $1,699.99, the G7 27-inch will be sold at $699.99, and the G7 32-inch will be sold at $799.99.