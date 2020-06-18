Namco Museum Archives, Waking drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released June 18 include Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1, Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2, and Waking.

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 contains 10 8-bit home console versions of classics including Galaxian, Xevious, Mappy, Pac-Man and Dig-Dug. Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 contains 10 8-bit home console versions of classics including Dig Dug II, Galaga, Rolling Thunder and Legacy of the Wizard. Waking is a third-person exploration title.