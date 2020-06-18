Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour to shoot Nintendo Switch

Gearbox Publishing this week said it will release Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch June 23.

The title, ported by SONKA Games, will include an all-new Episode Five that contains eight original levels.

New features include optional gyroscopic aiming, HD Rumble, motion controls, and local multiplayer functionality.

The final game will include the option to utilize the original 1996 graphics engine or play the original content in high fidelity and enhanced frame rate.

Through July 7, customers can purchase the title at $4.99, 50 percent off the $9.99 MSRP.