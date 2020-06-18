ASUS drops ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 ultra mobile notebooks

AsusTek Computer Inc. this week released the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14, new ultra mobile notebooks that feature a full set of I/O ports.

The ZenBook 13 UX325 is a 13-inch notebook at .54 inches thin and 2.35 pounds. It includes HDMI, 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB Type-A port and a MicroSD card reader.

The ZenBook 14 UX425 is a 14-inch notebook at .54 inches thin and 2.49 pounds.

Configurations include up to Intel 10th Core i7 chipsets, 2TB SSDs and 32GB RAM.

The ZenBook 14 UM425 will include up AMD Ryzen 7 4000 Series Mobile CPUs.

The final products include an edge-to-edge keyboard, LED illuminated numeric keypad, 22 hours of battery life and fast-charge for 60 percent battery life in 49 minutes.