TCL Android TV set price cut in 1-Day Sale

Best Buy Co., Inc. this week price cut TCL’s new television set that includes the Android TV smart OS in a 1-Day Sale.

Under the promotion, the TCL 3-Series 40-inch LED sells at $179.99, $20 off the $199.99 MSRP.

The new TCL 3-Series with Android TV is sold in 32-inch and 40-inch models. The 32-inch SKU sells at $129.99 and the 40-inch SKU sells at $199.99.

Both models leverage the Android TV UI and Google Assistant to allow customers to control their TV, smart home devices, and search for content across apps using voice control.

The new TCL 3-Series with Android TV is sold exclusively at Best Buy stores.