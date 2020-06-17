Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform to deploy

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. this week announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform, a new platform to incorporate 5G technology in affordable devices.

The Snapdragon 690 will include the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF-System for multi-gigabit speeds and 5G coverage. In addition, it will include the Qualcomm Kryo 560 CPU for up to 20 percent increased performance.

Additional features include 4K HDR support, 120Hz displays, and up to 192MP camera capture.

The chipset will be available in the second-half of 2020. OEMs to utilize the Snapdragon 690 include HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, Sharp, TCL, and Wingtech.