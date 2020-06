Best Buy Co., Inc. this week price cut select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 PlayStation VR to under $5 in a one-day sale.

Titles discounted to $4.99 include Tempest 4000, Space Hulk, Flipping Death, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Operation Warcade, Apex Construct, Smash Hit Plunder, and Kotodama: The 7 Mysterious of Fujisawa.

The sale ends June 17.