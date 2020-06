EA Inc. this week announced Star Wars: Squadrons for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a flight combat title that will include a single-player campaign and 5v5 online multiplayer functionality.

In the title, users can pilot and customize starfighters including the X-wing and TIE Fighter to battle in new locations like Yavin Prime and Galitan.

The final game will include VR support for the PS4 and PC.

It will be sold Oct. 2.