Resident Evil Village developer preview drops

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month previewed Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the survival horror series.

Title producers said Resident Evil Village will feature a bit more action. In addition, it the title won’t have load times.

Inventory management will be similar to prior titles with slots for weapons, sub items, and healing medicine.

Resident Evil Village follows the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective. The final game is in development using the RE Engine.

It will be sold for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and the PC in 2021.