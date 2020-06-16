Nintendo Switch No. 1 hardware in May 2020 sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s ranked as the No. 1 video game hardware platform in May at U.S. retail.

The Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling hardware based on dollar sales.

In addition, Nintendo Switch year-to-date dollar sales ranked as the highest for video game hardware in U.S. history.

In Q4, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $842 million.

Between Jan. to Mar., the Nintendo Switch sold 2.27 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 45.59 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo Switch sales totaled 21.03 million units for the fiscal year.

The hardware has sold 55.77 million units to date.