Final Fantasy VII Remake No. 8 in U.S. May sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the top-selling video game software in May at U.S. retail.

For the month, Final Fantasy VII Remake ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

It ranked at No. 1 the month prior.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.

The title sold 3.5 million units at global retail in three days post launch.