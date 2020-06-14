Target holds B2G1 Free PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch June game sale

Target Corp. this week began holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

Through June 20, customers who purchase two select game titles will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MLB The Show 20, The Outer Worlds, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, NBA 2K20, Just Dance 2020, The Outer Worlds, FIFA 20, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The sale excludes pre-order and new release video games.