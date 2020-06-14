PSN holds PS4 75% off Game Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding a game sale that discounts titles at up to 75 percent off for the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

Titles in the limited sale start at $0.99.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 7, Tetris Effect, Wreckfest, Judgment, Alien Isolation, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, AO Tennis 2, Yakuza 0, DOOM, Danganronpa 1•2 Reload, God Eater 3, Gundam Versus, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA.

The sale ends June 24.