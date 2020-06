Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the 75 percent off digital game sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and PC by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mortal Kombat 11, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Forza Horizon 4, and Borderlands 3.

The sale is valid until June 15.