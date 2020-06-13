PS4 No. 2; The Last of Us Remastered No. 9 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 21,291 units between June 1 and June 7 to rank at No. 2 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 5,867 units to rank at No. 2 the week prior.

The Last of Us Remastered sold 7,210 units for the week to rank at No. 9 for the week.

Sony in May said it sold 13.6 million PS4 units and 245 million units of software for the fiscal year ending Mar. 2020. It sold 1.5 million PS4 units and 69.6 million units of PS4 software in Q4.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $18.19 billion, a 14.4 percent decline from the year prior. It held a operating income of $2.18 billion for the fiscal year, a 23.4 percent decline from the year prior.

PS4 sales have totaled 110.4 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.2 billion units to date.

PS Plus members totaled 41.5 million.