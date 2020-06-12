Xbox Game Pass for PC drops Battletech, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

Microsoft Corp. this week released new titles to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

New titles released to the service include Battletech and Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2. Battletech is a turn-based strategy title. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is a real-time strategy title.

Xbox Game Pass for PC offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.