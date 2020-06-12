Jump King drops to Xbox One

UKIYO Publishing this week released Jump King for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

Jump King is a single-player platform title in which users make tactical jumps to move upward.

The final game includes two free expansions.

It sells at $12.99.


