Jump King drops to Xbox One

June 12, 2020
UKIYO Publishing this week released Jump King for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.
Jump King is a single-player platform title in which users make tactical jumps to move upward.
The final game includes two free expansions.
It sells at $12.99.
