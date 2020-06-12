Call of Duty: Modern Warfare No. 4 at UK retail in June 6 sales

June 12, 2020

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s For the week ending June 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked as the No. 4 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the user takes the role of a Tier One operator.

The title includes a single-player campaign with close-quarter combat, stealth operations and long-range combat, in addition to online multiplayer and the 4-player Spec Ops co-op mode.

A new graphics engine supports 4K HDR, photogrammetry, volumetric lighting, and DirectX Raytracing for PC.

The final release includes cross-play support for console and PC, and free post-release maps and DLC.


