Best Buy price cuts MacBook Air by $100

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is offering up to $100 off the purchase of Apple Inc.’s MacBook Air.

This week, the MacBook Air 13.3-inch 10th Generation Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage and Touch ID sells at $899.99, $100 off the $999.99 MSRP.

The MacBook Air features a Retina display with True Tone, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID functionality, Force Touch trackpad, SSD storage options, Apple T2 Security Chip, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

The final product is constructed from recycled aluminum.