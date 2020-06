Xbox Game Pass drops Kingdom Hearts HD

Microsoft Corp. this week released Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue to Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix is a remastered compilation of six Kingdom Hearts titles – Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics), Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX, and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics).

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a remastered compilation that includes three Kingdom Hearts experiences – Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie), and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage.

