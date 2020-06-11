Sony previews PS5 hardware, games

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation 5 hardware and upcoming software titles.

The PS5 includes a two-tone design that can sit in a horizontal or vertical state. It will be sold in a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a digital model with no disc drive.

Price is to be determined.

Peripherals previewed include the PULSE 3D wireless headset, HD Camera, Media Remote, and DualSense Charging Station.

Software previewed included enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K1, Deathloop, Project Athia, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hitman 3, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7.