Resident Evil Village to lurk PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week announced Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the survival horror series, for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and the PC.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Refield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective. The final game is in development using the RE Engine.

It will be sold in 2021.