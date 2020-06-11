Nintendo eShop holds Summer Game Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Summer Game Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Party, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, DOOM, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Fire Emblem Warriors, Layton’s Mystery Journey, Dark Souls Remastered, SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection.

The sale is valid until June 16.