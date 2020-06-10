Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle deploys

Microsoft Corp. and CD PROJEKT RED this month released the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle includes a 1TB hard drive, custom decorative LEDs, glow-in-the-dark elements, color-shift effects, and a Cyberpunk 2077 digital download code. A total of 45,000 units are available to purchase. It sells at $399.99.

In addition, the console includes the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition that features half natural and half cyber-enhancement chrome design. It sells at $74.99.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title will include V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

It will be sold Sept. 17.