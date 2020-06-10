Sony to preview PS5 titles this week

Sony Corp. this week will preview new game titles for the PlayStation 5.

The company will hold a digital showcase June 11 at 1PM PST from game studios developing games for the hardware.

The PS5 hardware will include an eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture at 3.5Ghz variable frequency. The custom Radeon GPU will include 36 compute units at 2.23Ghz for 10.28 TFLOPs capability, 8K graphics support, and ray-tracing to model the travel of light against 3D models.

In addition, the new chipset will include 3D audio to better represent sound from various directions.

The hardware will include 16GB GDDR6 RAM. Memory bandwidth will total 448GB per second.

For storage, a new 825GB solid-state drive will be included that will decrease load times and increase the amount of data pushed to render graphics. In an example, fast-travel in Spider-Man clocked in at 15 seconds on the PS4, while the beamed Spidey in 0.8 seconds on the new hardware. A NVMe SSD slot will allow for additional storage.

Finally, the console will utilize a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive and is backwards compatible to the PS4 and the PlayStation VR headset.