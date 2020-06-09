Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership price cut to $24.99

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week price cut Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership to under $25 in a new sales initiative.

This week, the Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership sells at $24.99, $20 off the $44.99 MSRP.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.