Minecraft Dungeons Nintendo Switch No. 1 at Nintendo eShop

Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft Dungeons for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch this week ranked as the top-selling digital title at the Nintendo eShop.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition is sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition is sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.