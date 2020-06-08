Xbox One X price cut to $299 in Deals Unlocked Sale

Microsoft Corp. this month will price cut the Xbox One X by $100 in the Deals Unlocked Sale.

This week, customers can purchase the Xbox One X at $299.00, $100 off the $399.00 MSRP.

Eligible SKUs include the Xbox One X 1TB Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Console Bundle, the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle and the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Special Edition Console Bundle.

The Xbox One X includes eight cores, 6 TFlop capability, 12GB GDDR5 memory, 326GB per second bandwidth, 40 compute units at 1172Mhz, 1TB hard drive, 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive, and backwards compatibility to Xbox One games and hardware.

It supports HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology to eliminate screen tearing and reduce stutter.

All Xbox One games and accessories are compatible with the Xbox One X.