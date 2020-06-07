Microsoft holds Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week began holding the Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale, which discounts digital game titles for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include DOOM Eternal, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Code Vein, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Forza Horizon 4, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The sale ends June 15.