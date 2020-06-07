Best Buy holds PS4 Days of Play Sale

Best Buy Co., Inc. this week began holding the Days of Play Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4.

The discounts select physical game titles to as low as $9.99.

Discounted titles include God of War, Nioh, The Last of Us Remastered, Spider-Man, MLB The Show 20, Death Stranding, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Everybody’s Golf VR, Blood & Truth, Farpoint, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Persona 5 Royal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and The Outer Worlds.

The sale ends June 17.