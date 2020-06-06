PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now 12-Month Subscription price cut

Sony Corp. this week price cut the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now 12-Month Subscription for PlayStation 4 and the PC.

Through June 17, customers can purchase the PS Plus 12-Month Subscription or the PS Now 12-Month Subscription at $41.99, 30 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC.