Ridge Force Redux, Cyber Protocol, We Were Here Together drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released June 5 include Ridge Force Redux, Cyber Protocol, We Were Here Together, Outbuddies DX, Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio.

Ridge Force Redux is a side-scrolling shooter, Cyber Protocol is an arcade puzzle game, We Were Here Together is a puzzle adventure title, Outbuddies DX is a non-linear action adventure title with co-op functionality, and Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio is a 2D platform title.

Cyber Protocol and Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio are Xbox One Enhanced.