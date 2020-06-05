Retailer offers free memory card with two Nintendo Switch titles

June 5, 2020

Best Buy Co., Inc. this week began offering a free memory card with the purchase of two select titles for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Customers who purchase two select Nintendo Switch titles will receive a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Octopath Traveler, and Daemon X Machina.

The offer expires June 7.


