PSN holds PS4 Days of Play Sale

PLAYSTATION 4

June 5, 2020

Sony Corp. this week began holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Days of Play Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MLB The Show 20, FIFA 20, Persona 5 Royal, DOOM Eternal, Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Jump Force, Resident Evil 2, NHL 20, Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The sale ends June 17.


